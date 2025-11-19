No plans for communication between Russian officials, US army secretary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans for communication between Russian officials and US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As far as I know, there are no plans in this regard," he told reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing sources, that Driscoll, scheduled to hold discussions with Ukrainian officials, was "planning to meet with Russian officials at a later date."

According to the newspaper, Driscoll expects "to get a sense of facts on the ground." The Wall Street Journal noted that his mission was to revive talks on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

The idea of sending Driscoll to Ukraine and later to Russia "came out of a conversation" between Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, the paper writes, citing an official. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, who had earlier met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "helped prepare Driscoll" for the trip.

Politico reported earlier that Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the US Army Randy George had traveled to Ukraine to bolster a deal to exchange drone technologies.