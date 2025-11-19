Talks on conventional arms control possible after special operation — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Dialogue on restoring the system of conventional arms control may begin only after the goals of Moscow’s special military operation are achieved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center think tank’s website.

"As for the future of conventional arms control, I believe anything is possible, though only in the distant future," he pointed out.

"The immediate focus should remain on achieving the objectives of the special military operation before other steps can be considered. The objectives of the special military operation were set by the president of Russia in 2022. They have not changed," Ryabkov added.

"Most importantly, our determination to achieve the special military operation’s objectives remains undiminished. Only after achieving both these objectives and at least a gradual normalization of the situation, some voices advocating for the restoration of the conventional arms control system will likely emerge," the senior Russian diplomat noted.

He went on to say that "there may be various ways" to achieve the goals of the special military operation. "Military and forceful means are currently dominant. Still, diplomatic means are also possible. There were periods when it was possible to achieve certain results by diplomatic means. Unfortunately, these results proved fragile or were not advanced to an operational level. Still, it doesn’t mean that political and diplomatic approaches have been compromised," Ryabkov observed.

In his view, "one of the challenges the arms control framework is currently facing stems precisely from the fact that technologies are evolving much faster than diplomacy and political thought can keep pace."

Geographical scope of arms control

The Russian deputy foreign minister refrained from specifying, "even approximately," the geographical scope that a conventional arms control system might cover. According to him, "this issue is not just highly sensitive, it is also extremely politicized." He noted that Russia was "increasingly promoting the concept of Eurasian security." "As for Euro-Atlantic security, our opponents reject the very idea that it can be shaped with Russia participating as its actor, let alone with due consideration of Russia’s interests," Ryabkov emphasized.

"Today, little remains of what was never particularly remarkable in terms of efficacy and scope: the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, the Open Skies Treaty, the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-building Measures and Conventional Arms Control in Europe. Although some states still formally remain within the framework of the Open Skies Treaty, and a few states even undertake certain measures under the provisions of the Vienna Document, these efforts constitute imitation rather than substantive engagement," the Russian diplomat specified.

Mission for future generations

According to Ryabkov, "the scope of a hypothetical future conventional arms control system or elements thereof will undoubtedly be a subject of discussion for future generations, provided there are favorable overall conditions." "Some future generations will probably address this issue. By that time, we will probably find ourselves in a fundamentally different environment, particularly considering technological advancements," he concluded.