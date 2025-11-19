No talk of strategic stability negotiations yet — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The question of holding negotiations on strategic stability is not on the current agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center think tank’s website.

"Right now, no such negotiations are conceivable. However, the day will come when we will discuss what specific steps are required to engage the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as the French Republic, in this process," the diplomat said.

Ryabkov noted that Moscow was "concerned about the current developments regarding the nuclear capabilities of the United States’ key European allies - the United Kingdom and France - both of which are pursuing modernization programs affecting delivery systems and, to some extent, warheads." "Paris has indicated it may soon present an updated nuclear doctrine. We will be examining the contents of this document closely. Thus, it is evident that any future dialogue on strategic stability must necessarily take these factors into account," he concluded.