Russia respects China’s stance on arms control — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow respects Beijing’s stance on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center think tank’s website.

"Regarding China, I believe we are all well aware of the position held by the People’s Republic of China in this matter. We regard this position with the highest consideration. We have excellent relations with China - a fact we deeply cherish - and we have full trust in our Chinese partners. It is our firm belief that this trust is fully mutual," he pointed out.

"Therefore, we see no need to bring additional variables into our relations, particularly ones as complex as those under discussion," Ryabkov added.