Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Dvurechanskoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Platonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Gai in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,375 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,375 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 490 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 80 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Katerinovka, Kondratovka, Novaya Sech and Shevchenkovo in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade, a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye, Kolodeznoye and Malinovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kurilovka, Petropavlovka and Putnikovo in the Kharkov Region and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"Assault teams of the 6th Army continue destroying the encircled Ukrainian armed formations in the Kupyansk area in the Kharkov Region. In the past 24 hours, they thwarted two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 125th mechanized brigade from the area of the settlement of Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region and the 15th National Guard brigade in the area of the settlement of Velikaya Shapkovka in the Kharkov Region in an attempt to unblock the surrounded units," the ministry reported.

As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, "up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, four electronic warfare stations and seven motor vehicles were destroyed," it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles and a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots and ten electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Raigorodok and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Kucherov Yar, Novoaleksandrovka, Oktyabrskoye, Rodinskoye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Demurino and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the central neighborhood, the western part of the neighborhood Gornyak and on the territory of the western industrial zone. They continue clearing the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian militants," the ministry said reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units repelled five attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 425th Skala assault regiment and 32nd mechanized brigade from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group, it specified.

"Up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue offensive operations in the neighborhood Vostochny and in the city’s southern part, the ministry reported.

"Up to 290 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and a field artillery gun were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 490 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ostapovskoye and Radostnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 80 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belogorye, Orekhov and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 80 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and five materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s fuel and energy infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck fuel and energy and railway infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and railway infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, storage facilities of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 104 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,097 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,071 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,613 multiple rocket launchers, 31,363 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,914 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.