Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc’s meeting in Kyrgyz capital

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek.

The Russian leader announced plans to participate in the event at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kremlin.

"We will also meet at the CSTO forum in Bishkek," Putin said.

The CSTO Collective Security Council is expected to hold a meeting on November 27.

The CSTO is an international security organization currently comprising six countries - Russia, Armenia (which has suspended membership), Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Kyrgyzstan holds the CSTO chairmanship in 2025.