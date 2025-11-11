Frequent contacts between Putin, Tokayev normal given countries’ partnership

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia, so there is nothing extraordinary about the frequent contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan in general is our strategic partner, special partner and ally," he said at a news briefing. "Therefore, frequent communication is an integral part of such comprehensive partnership and mutually advantageous cooperation."

"This is absolutely normal and it is normally perceived by all our friends and colleagues," Peskov said in response to a question on whether other friends of Russia "may be offended" by such close attention of Moscow to Astana.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia takes place on November 11-12. Putin and Tokayev are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda.

In 2024, the volume of mutual trade turnover exceeded $28 bln. As per the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from January to August of this year, Russia became the republic's main trading partner for imports, and it is also in third place for exports from Kazakhstan.