LUGANSK, November 10. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have blocked units of the Ukrainian armed forces near Zvanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic during combat operations, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"On the Krasny Liman and Siversk directions, our troops have occupied more advantageous lines and positions during their advance. In the Zvanovka area, the successful actions of our army have led to the blocking of Ukrainian subunits," he said, after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that over the past week, Russian forces have delivered combined, group, and concentrated strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and dual-use infrastructure, as well as on temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone.

Furthermore, according to Marochko, in the Kharkov Region, Russian troops have been clearing settlements on the Kupyansk sector, including Kurilovka and Petropavlovka, of scattered Ukrainian Armed Forces groups.