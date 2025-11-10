MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) continues to be managed by a government that supports war-mongering, mass migration, and digital passports, even after its leadership change, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Will the new BBC bosses be any better? The BBC is still run by a government pushing mass migration, war-mongering, digital IDs and early prisoner release," he wrote on the social network X.

Dmitriev added that the corporation’s new leadership would likely make more effort to avoid being caught in overt distortions of facts.

Earlier, BBC Director General Tim Davie resigned amid the scandal over editing a speech by US President Donald Trump. Along with Davie, BBC CEO of New Deborah Turness also resigned.