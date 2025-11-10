DONETSK, November 10. /TASS/. Assault troops of Battlegroup East in the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk region eliminated retreating Ukrainian soldiers using captured machine guns. As a senior shooter of the 36th Guards Brigade of Battlegroup East with the call sign Zvezda told TASS, the weapons were found on positions recaptured from the enemy and were promptly turned against them.

"When we occupied the enemy’s stronghold, we found a machine gun of foreign origin there. When the enemy was fleeing, we fired at them with their own weapon until the last round," the shooter said.

He also noted that Ukrainian soldiers left behind machine guns, assault rifles and explosives produced in NATO countries in Volchye.

"Machine guns of Polish production were found; accordingly, we took them as trophies, they will go to our museum of captured weapons. They also used modernized AK-74 assault rifles. They had various weapons there: machine guns, grenade launchers of foreign origin, grenades," the shooter said.

The serviceman added that the enemy’s defensive structures in Volchye were sturdy, with several layers of log reinforcements.

The liberation of the settlement was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on November 9.