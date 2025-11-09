MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military conducts approximately 3,500 strikes per week against civilian targets in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The increase in activity began around July, and the number of strikes we record weekly reaches roughly 3,500. Over the past week alone, there were more than 3,300 impacts. These are exclusively civilian facilities, not military or dual-use sites," Miroshnik told Izvestia.

He noted that Ukrainian forces have been using industrial and technological infrastructure to pursue their objectives, disregarding the potential consequences. The diplomat emphasized that attacks on hazardous natural and industrial sites constitute violations of international law.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev has increasingly targeted energy infrastructure and fuel stations in an attempt to create shortages of fuel and lubricants. The Russian diplomat linked the escalation of such strikes to efforts by Ukraine to exert pressure and secure leverage in negotiation formats. He recalled that similar circumstances were observed ahead of the Alaska summit and the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.