MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, by having the lights go out during an interview with a British journalist in Kiev, is attempting to squeeze a "stingy financial tear" from European sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Zelensky seems to enjoy minor theatrical effects," Miroshnik noted on his Telegram channel. "In the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev, which has long been and at great expense equipped with alternative power sources, the lights suddenly went out precisely during an interview with a journalist from the British Guardian."

"It seems the screenwriters from the [presidential] quarter have run out of ideas. The air raid siren was already used for Biden in Kiev, the bomb shelter for Steinmeier in Chernigov... now suffering from a crippled energy system?!" Miroshnik pointed out. "It appears he is betting on squeezing a stingy financial tear from European sponsors specifically by complaining about a blackout."