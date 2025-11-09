{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Zelensky resorts to theatrical effects to obtain money from West — Russian envoy

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik opined that Vladimir Zelensky is betting on squeezing a stingy financial tear from European sponsors specifically by complaining about a blackout
Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik Sergey Bulkin/TASS
Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik
© Sergey Bulkin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, by having the lights go out during an interview with a British journalist in Kiev, is attempting to squeeze a "stingy financial tear" from European sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Zelensky seems to enjoy minor theatrical effects," Miroshnik noted on his Telegram channel. "In the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev, which has long been and at great expense equipped with alternative power sources, the lights suddenly went out precisely during an interview with a journalist from the British Guardian."

"It seems the screenwriters from the [presidential] quarter have run out of ideas. The air raid siren was already used for Biden in Kiev, the bomb shelter for Steinmeier in Chernigov... now suffering from a crippled energy system?!" Miroshnik pointed out. "It appears he is betting on squeezing a stingy financial tear from European sponsors specifically by complaining about a blackout."

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineVladimir Zelensky
Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Egypt
During the visit, Sergey Shoigu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other senior officials
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke power plant safe after repairs, radiation background normal — director
Yury Chernichuk added that the station staff is at their workplaces
Read more
Israel receives remains of one more hostage — PM’s office
The effort to return hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned, noted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day
Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Albanian PM urges EU to engage in dialogue with Russia
"After all, Russia is a neighbor of the European Union, not a neighbor of the United States," Edi Rama said
Read more
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian presidential envoy Dmitriev, other senior officials
He also endorsed sanctions against five Russian publishing houses
Read more
Al least two die, over 1 mln evacuated in the Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong
More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled
Read more
US’ economic may be cut by half if shutdown continues — US treasury secretary
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made this statement
Read more
Kremlin hopes US will encourage Ukraine to take steps for peace
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said there had been a serious pause in the Istanbul negotiation process due to Kiev's unwillingness to respond to Moscow's proposals
Read more
US insists Hungary’s waiver from sanctions only for year — Reuters
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto earlier said that the country "has received an indefinite exemption from sanctions," "but a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year," the agency says
Read more
EU to face €5.6 bln yearly interest burden if loans replace frozen Russian assets — media
The EC also warns that borrowing €140 billion can potentially lead to "potential knock-on effects both for market absorption and, notably, the rate that the Union will generally pay on its borrowing"
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry works on Putin’s order from November 5 Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian President instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to make proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests
Read more
Chief of Russia’s General Staff on operation in Ukraine, West's support for Kiev
Valery Gerasimov touched upon the stabilization of the line of engagement, the results of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and operations by Russian aviation
Read more
External power supply of Zaporozhye nuke plant restored along two lines — station
The station said that two working transmission lines create the necessary reserve and significantly increase reliability of the external power supply, which "is a key factor in ensuring the safe operation of the plant along with the cessation of shelling by the Kiev regime"
Read more
Russia-US summit will be held if they reach agreement on Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, the US leader is determined to continue his peacekeeping efforts
Read more
BBC director general resigns amid criticism over doctoring Trump’s video
Along with Davie, BBC CEO of New Deborah Turness also resigned
Read more
Newest strike drone Sirius flight-tested in Russia - Kronshtadt JSC
Sirius is a new-comer to the Orion drone family. The UAV has two engines and greater takeoff weight
Read more
Kudermetova, Mertens win Final WTA Doubles Tournament
The Russian and the Belgian won the tournament for the second time
Read more
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Read more
Foreign ministers discuss Transdniestrian settlement in light of Ukrainian crisis
“Closer cooperation in the humanitarian area are in the interests of both countries,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reports
Read more
Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began
Pete Hegseth added that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by
Read more
Number of canceled US flights exceeds 2,000 in a single day
More than 7,000 flights experienced delays
Read more
Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Egypt
During the visit, Sergey Shoigu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other senior officials
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
EU sanctions hurt Europe more than Belarus and Russia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that even among his ministerial colleagues in Europe there is a clear opinion that the sanctions are not working as planned
Read more
Rosoboronexport’s contracts with African countries worth nearly $4 bln
The company views the African market as very promising
Read more
Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions on Russia oil, gas supplies indefinite — Szijjarto
The Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations denied Western media reports that the exemption was made for a year
Read more
Nuclear parity most important component of global security — Kremlin
If Washington indeed carries out nuclear weapons tests, Russia will have to reciprocate, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, gas energy facilities
According to the ministry, the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit
Read more
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Read more
Gazprom Germania must stop using Gazprom’s trademarks — company
Gazprom Germania is the operator of several large gas storages in Germany
Read more
Northern fleet pilots set Arctic records
A certificate was awarded to the commander of the fighter jet regiment of the Northern fleet confirming the entry of the achievements into the Book of Records of the Russian armed forces
Read more
Israel doesn’t want Turkish military to participate in int’l stabilization force in Gaza
This was stated at a briefing by the government's official representative, Shosh Bedrosyan
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Number of countries opting for Russian-made weapons growing — Lavrov
They have proved their efficiency compared with similar weapons and systems manufactured in Western countries, noted Russian Foreign Minister
Read more
Putin gave no instructions to prepare for nuclear testing — Kremlin
This must be a serious, well-founded and thought-out decision, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russia’s Kornet missile system has record of thousands of destroyed targets — Rostec
The Kornet anti-tank missile system also helps effectively destroy small-size targets, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, the Rostec press office said
Read more
Israel identifies returned remains of its soldier taken hostage in 2014
Lt. Hadar Goldin fell in battle and was taken hostage in 2014, during Operation Protective Edge
Read more
Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Philippines climbs to 224
On Cebu Island, flooded by torrential rains, 158 deaths have been confirmed
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Read more
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Read more
Overall number of US troops in Europe so far unchanged — Trump
According to the US leader, this is not about the Pentagon’s arbitrary decision
Read more
Russia’s international reserves down $5.4 bln over week — Central Bank
Reserves totaled $725.8 bln as of October 31, 2025
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm developing non-lethal stun weapons for drones and robots
The new systems will be capable of producing kinetic (traumatic), acoustic, flashing and irritating effects on an enemy
Read more
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
The construction of the new series of Project 955A submarines will begin at the Sevmash Shipyard after 2023, the source said
Read more
Venezuela sends over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Cuba
The humanitarian cargo, which would be delivered by a vessel belonging to ALBA, set off to Cuba upon orders from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Read more
Russia only hits Ukraine’s military plants, not people — envoy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes said that Russia "does not set the task of making life of the Ukrainian population unbearable"
Read more
Russian, Moldovan foreign ministers to meet in Moscow on April 4
Read more
Trump accuses BBC journalists of attempting to influence US presidential election outcome
Earlier, BBC Director General Tim Davie resigned amid the scandal over editing a speech by US President Donald Trump
Read more
US sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil hard to be implemented — expert Kloza
The recent increase in oil prices represents the market correction, noted the Chief Oil Analyst at Turner Mason & Co
Read more
Novocherkassk thermal power plant in Russia’s south halts generation amid fire
Open fire has already been extinguished
Read more
Lukoil could now sell its foreign assets piecemeal, experts say
According to the expert, the simplest scenario for Lukoil would be to sell the assets to its current partners
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
According to reports, eight residential buildings were damaged in the city of Oryol
Read more
Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that King Charles III of Great Britain should learn from the former US president that there is no democracy in his kingdom
Read more
EU expects Russian response to visas’ restrictions to harm national interests — diplomat
"They should dream on, because the retaliatory measures would follow but they would be taken, first of all, based on our national interests," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Western media doesn’t accept alternative viewpoints — French journalist
Franck Pengam also added that during his stay in Russia he collected video materials about the events in Donbass, which will be published on his website
Read more
Russia can retain its sovereignty, statehood through national unity — Putin
Russian President noted that those who are present at the ceremony have done much to preserve Russia’s statehood
Read more
US explanations concerning nuclear tests long awaited — Russian diplomat
This topic will be in focus and will generate a lot of questions and commentaries
Read more
Rodrigo Paz sworn in as president of Bolivia
Presidents of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Ecuador Javier Milei, Santiago Pena, Yamando Orsi, Gabriel Boric and Daniel Noboa attended the inauguration
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in special op zone — top brass
Thus, the Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North amounted to over 160 troops
Read more
NATO to pay more attention to its own nuclear potential — Rutte
The alliance's Secretary General said the organization's nuclear deterrence is the perfect guarantee of security
Read more
Hamas notifies mediators about its readiness to withdraw from Israel-controlled Gaza areas
Senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan also noted that the organization is set to settle the problem of returning remains of Israeli hostages as soon as possible
Read more
Nornickel continues selling nickel through Rotterdam port
Earlier, reports said that Nornickel had started using a new transport hub, delivering a substantial portion of products (copper, in particular) to the Moroccan port of Tangier
Read more
Syria in final stretch toward removal of sanctions — interim president
It is essential for establishing cooperation with other countries, for stability and economic recovery, noted Ahmed al-Sharaa
Read more
Russia’s Supreme Court bans International Satanism Movement
During the court session, representatives from the oversight agency noted that the movement’s activity aims to undermine the foundation of the constitutional order, promote violence and incite religious hatred
Read more
US resolves to continue efforts on settling Ukraine conflict — Orban
"The governments of both countries are filled with a resolve to continue creating the necessary conditions to establish peace," the minister said
Read more
West studying use of Russian weapons during special military op — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield
Read more
All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo
The company says it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation
Read more
Vilnius airport closed due to unidentified objects in airspace
The air harbor is to be closed for three hours, a source in the airport's control room said
Read more
Over 100,000 people evacuated in Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong
It is expected that the super storm will hit the republic on Sunday with winds surpassing 51 meters per second with squalls up to 64 meters per second
Read more
Kremlin spokesman calls Burevestnik, Poseidon breakthrough technologies
No other country in the world has such technologies, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
TASS chief points to fundamental shift in how news content is consumed
"Any major media outlet that fails to become expert at integrating video, text, and photos, that doesn't find its way into the little box called a smartphone, doesn’t stand a chance," Andrey Kondrashov said
Read more
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Read more
11 injured in train collision near Bratislava hospitalized — TASR
The progress of the investigation into the causes of the emergency is under the supervision of the Slovak leadership
Read more
Special flight from US arrives at Vnukovo Airport
There are no regular flights between the two countries
Read more
White House spokeswoman brands BBC report as fake news
The doctored video was "purposefully dishonest" and "selectively edited," Leavitt said, commenting on the Telegraph’s report, adding that British taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Read more
Putin instructs not to prepare nuclear tests, but to study their feasibility — Kremlin
The Russian president reiterated that Moscow adhered to the relevant international treaty but would respond if any of the other parties conducted tests
Read more
Every fourth German would like Merkel to return as chancellor — poll
The poll showed that almost four years after the end of Merkel's chancellorship, she is still popular, primarily among the supporters of the Greens and the Left Party, young voters and residents of urban agglomerations
Read more
Trump’s childhood home hits market for $2.3 million — WSJ
The five-room house in Queens, New York, was built by the American leader's father in 1940
Read more
Over 300 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since late November 2024
Labanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine emphasized that Israel had violated the ceasefire 5,163 times
Read more
Liege Airport suspended for 30 minutes over unidentified object
The object was spotted around 7:00 p.m., the Belgian air traffic control service Skeyes reported
Read more
Press review: Slovakia joins Hungary and Czech bloc as South Korea eyes Northern Sea Route
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 1st
Read more
Khabarovsk nuclear submarine to undergo sea trials — top brass
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders
Read more
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully try to regain lost territories in Sumy Region — source
For this, the enemy uses drones and barrel artillery
Read more
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Poseidon underwater vehicle’s capacity exceeds that of Sarmat missile — Putin
The head of state stressed that military personnel needed to know everything about the advanced weapons the country was developing
Read more
China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two experimental satellites onboard
According to the news agency, it successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit
Read more
Israel calls arrest warrant for Netanyahu ‘another PR move’ by Erdogan
On November 7, the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and several senior military officials
Read more
Russian air defenses take down 247 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours
They also have taken down seven HIMARS missiles
Read more
No sense in pause to hostilities at all for Russia, Medvedchuk argues
The politician recalled that Russia had alreadey withdrawn troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022, but no peace ensued
Read more
Trump says US authorities will pay citizens $2,000 'dividends' from tariffs
The US leader asserted that the tariffs imposed by Washington on products from other countries allowed the US to generate significant revenue
Read more
Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass
The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops
Read more
Only 3% of Russians plan to celebrate Halloween — survey
According to the survey, the growing number of Russians believe that this holiday is extrinsic to Russian culture and tradition
Read more
US IT expert says Russia's Max messenger could be used in West too
According to Jozef Schutzman, since Russia is focusing on her own digital sovereignty, Max has an opportunity to extend its own ecosystem and attract users abroad to its platform to communicate with Russian users
Read more
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Read more
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Read more
Biden says Trump ‘embarrasses’ US
The head of state should work for citizens, not just billionaires and millionaires, the former US president emphasized.
Read more
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver posts video after release from recruitment office
Dmitry Pishchikov did not say however whether he will have to serve in the army or not
Read more
Defense firm delivers Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops
These high-precision weapons and ammunition are highly needed in the troops today, Rostec Industrial Director for the Arms Cluster, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Read more
Test site on Novaya Zemlya ready for resumption of nuclear tests — general
According to the general, if the US begins preparations for nuclear tests at the Nevada test site, Russia will know about it in advance, since "it is impossible to hide the transfer of various equipment there"
Read more