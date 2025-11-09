Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Egypt

CAIRO, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Egypt where he will hold talks with that country’s top political and military officials, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"On November 9, 2025, a Russian delegation led by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu arrived in Egypt for a working visit. They were welcomed by national security adviser Faiza Abou el-Naga and Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko," it said.

During the visit, Shoigu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, national security adviser Faiza Abou el-Naga, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Meguid Sakr, and other senior officials.