US explanations concerning nuclear tests long awaited — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, November 9. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States to use an opportunity of the upcoming regular session of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) to clarify its position on nuclear tests, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.

"A session of the Preparatory Commission for the CTBT begins tomorrow. Its will be a good opportunity for the United States to explain its position on nuclear tests. These explanations are long awaited," Ulyanov said. "Anyway, this topic will be in focus and will generate a lot of questions and commentaries.".