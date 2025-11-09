Number of countries opting for Russian-made weapons growing — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. More and more countries prefer Russian-made weapons to Western arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Asian, Arab, African, and Latin American countries are Russia’s old partners. "These relations have long been established with many countries," he said in an interview with the Voennaya Priyemka (Military Acceptance) program dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Russia’s major arms trader Rosoboronexport.

"There are some who used to rely on Western manufacturers until recently but now, following global developments, various conflicts involving the use of various types of weapons, they see that our weapons are the best," he noted. "They are easier to handle. They have proved their efficiency compared with similar weapons and systems manufactured in Western countries. They are cheaper, in a good sense.".