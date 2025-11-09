Russia needs explanations of Trump’s remarks on nuclear testing — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow needs Washington’s explanations of US President Donald Trump’s remarks about launching nuclear weapons tests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"See, in this case we really need explanations as to what this is really about, because this is a very serious issue and, indeed, it was unequivocal - the US will launch nuclear weapons tests in the near future," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question on the matter.

Last week, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately launch nuclear weapons tests as Russia and China purportedly continue to test their arsenals.