Kremlin spokesman calls Burevestnik, Poseidon breakthrough technologies

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Burevestnik and Poseidon are breakthrough technologies no country in the world possesses, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, these are breakthrough technologies no country in the world has," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. "Naturally, such technologies will somehow appear but, obviously, not very soon."

In his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia’s bicameral parliament), President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was developing new types of strategic weapons that cannot be neutralized by any air defense systems. The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle, which were successfully tested, use other means of warhead delivery.

On October 26, Russia’s Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Putin that the tests of the unlimited-range Burevestnik cruise missile were over. During the tests, the missile was in the air for about 15 hours, coving a distance of 14,000 kilometers, which, according to the chief of the General Staff, is not the limit.

He said that during the flight all the specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed and "thereby demonstrated high capabilities to bypass missile and air defense systems."

Shortly after, Putin said that the nuclear-powered Poseidon unmanned underwater vessel had been tested. "In terms of the speed and depth, this unmanned vehicle has no analogues in the world, and it is unlikely that there will be any interception methods in the near future," the Supreme Commander-in-Chief said, adding that these weapons ensure the country's long-term security.

The Kremlin said that this "cannot be interpreted in any way as a nuclear test," adding this had been correctly communicated to the US leader Donald Trump.