Putin gave no instructions to prepare for nuclear testing — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no instructions to launch preparations for nuclear weapons testing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Above all, it is necessary to figure out their practicability and specialists will research this issue, the Kremlin official added.

"The president gave no instructions to begin preparations," Peskov said. "First of all, we must understand whether we should do it. This must be a serious, well-founded and thought-out decision. So our specialists will work on that," he added.