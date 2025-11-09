Russia-Cambodia ties have potential for multifaceted projects — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Cambodia have great potential for development and will facilitate the implementation of multifaceted projects between the two countries, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has said in a greeting on Cambodia’s Independence Day sent to President of the Senate of Cambodia Hun Sen.

"Russia and Cambodia have shared long-standing friendly and respectful relations. We are confident that the Russian-Cambodian ties have significant potential for further development, the implementation of multifaceted projects and initiatives in the interests of the people of our two countries," she said.

Russia’s Federation Council plans for active interaction with the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Matviyenko added.