{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s deputy defense minister meets with North Korean defense minister in Pyongyang

Viktor Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin has met with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol during a visit to Pyongyang, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During his visit to Pyongyang, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Chief of the Main Military and Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General Viktor Goremykin met with the Minister of Defense of the DPRK, Army General No Kwang-chol," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, "developing bilateral cooperation in organizing military-political work in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Korean People's Army" were discussed.

Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation.

"In turn, the North Korean defense minister stated that the visit of the Russian delegation contributes to further strengthening the combat brotherhood between the armies of North Korea and Russia, and also stimulates cooperation between the military and political authorities of the two countries," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry also said the Russian delegation visited the pre-university Red Flag Mangyongdae Revolutionary School, where soldiers’ children study, and the Kim Il Sung Military University. Goremykin held talks with Deputy head of the Main Political Directorate of the Korean People's Army, Lieutenant General Pak Yong-il.

"Lieutenant General Pak Yong-il noted that the arrival of the Russian delegation is a significant moment in the consistent ideological and political training of all military personnel of the Korean People's Army and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and will contribute to further strengthening and developing cooperation between the military and political bodies of our armies in accordance with the Korean-Russian level of relations in the new era," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that Goremykin and members of the Russian delegation also laid flowers at the Liberation Monument, one of Pyongyang's most significant structures dedicated to the liberation of Korea from Japanese occupation in 1945.

Tags
Foreign policyNorth Korea
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Read more
African Union supports Nigeria amid US threats
"AUC urges external partners, including the United States, to engage Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence-sharing, and capacity-building partnerships, while respecting Nigerian sovereignty," the organization said
Read more
Hamas to hand over body of one more Israeli hostage
The transfer will take place at 9:00 p.m. local time
Read more
Europe punished itself by banning multiple-entry visas to Russians — Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, this is yet another step toward dropping a "sanction iron curtain on Russia"
Read more
Inflation in Russia gear down to 0.11% — statistics
Consumer prices in Russia edged up by 0.06% from early November and by 5.23% year-to-date
Read more
EU fears decision on Russian assets to be made too late for Kiev — newspaper
If Belgium withdraws its objections, the European Commission will begin developing the appropriate legislative framework
Read more
Russian oil, gas supplies vitally important for Hungary — Orban
"Pipeline is not an ideological political issue, it's a physical reality, because we don't have port," the Hungarian PM noted
Read more
Two Ukrainians defraud US citizen by selling ‘laser’ weapons worth $85,000
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a 74-year-old Kiev resident and his 59-year-old accomplice posed as weapons developers
Read more
Trump could learn from Putin leadership masterclass — Ukrainian opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk observed that while Trump claims to be ending wars, his administration is facing significant setbacks on the home front, notably the election of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who openly mocked the US president
Read more
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver says going to serve in army
Dmitry Pishchikov said that he is currently at a training center
Read more
Russia’s Kornet missile system has record of thousands of destroyed targets — Rostec
The Kornet anti-tank missile system also helps effectively destroy small-size targets, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, the Rostec press office said
Read more
South Africa rejects Trump's claim of violence against white citizens
Under the current circumstances, South Africa remains focused on its positive contribution to global processes
Read more
TASS chief points to fundamental shift in how news content is consumed
"Any major media outlet that fails to become expert at integrating video, text, and photos, that doesn't find its way into the little box called a smartphone, doesn’t stand a chance," Andrey Kondrashov said
Read more
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian troops steadily clearing Kupyansk of Ukrainian forces — assault unit commander
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime’s leader completely lost touch with reality, relying on inaccurate reports from Ukrainian army commander Alexander Syrsky
Read more
Overall number of US troops in Europe so far unchanged — Trump
According to the US leader, this is not about the Pentagon’s arbitrary decision
Read more
Melania Trump nominated for Fox News Patriot of the Year Award
The president's wife received the award for her active participation in domestic and foreign policy following her return to the White House for a second term
Read more
Disunity prevents West to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that he still considers it erroneous to believe that Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield
Read more
Local ceasefire established around ZNPP with IAEA mediation — Grossi
The IAEA Director-General noted that the ceasefire would allow specialists to begin restoring the power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 substation to the Ukrainian line on Saturday
Read more
Russia-US summit in Budapest to take place with proper groundwork — Orban
"No one can name the exact date at this time," the minister said
Read more
Russia publishes report on Airbus landing in Moscow Region cornfield after 6 years
The final report was prepared in 2021, but has not been officially published to date
Read more
Dutch to give up control over Nexperia if chip supplies from China resume — Bloomberg
If chip exports from China resume and the financial issues are resolved, the Netherlands could relinquish control of Nexperia as early as next week
Read more
EU to establish hub to fight ‘disinformation threat’ from Russia, China — newspaper
The document is initiated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Guardian writes
Read more
Experts fail to agree on expropriation of Russian assets from Belgium — news agency
Belga noted that the negotiations at the European Commission building on Friday were "constructive" and will continue
Read more
US miscalculated by investing in missile defense — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, NATO strategists missed the main point - a devastating retaliatory strike could follow from the depths of the sea
Read more
Trump claims Russian oil exports drop due to sanctions
The US President also stressed that Washington sought to resolve the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, gas energy facilities
According to the ministry, the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit
Read more
Israel receives remains of one more hostage — PM’s office
"The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said
Read more
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully try to regain lost territories in Sumy Region — source
For this, the enemy uses drones and barrel artillery
Read more
Ukrainian losses, mopped-up buildings: what is known about special op progress over day
The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range attack drones in the past 24 hours
Read more
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Read more
Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that King Charles III of Great Britain should learn from the former US president that there is no democracy in his kingdom
Read more
EU exhausts means of influencing Russia — upper house deputy speaker
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the EU failed to isolate Russia or dismantle it entirely
Read more
Axios says Iran plotted assassination attempt on Israeli ambassador to Mexico
The alleged organizer of the assassination attempt returned to Iran
Read more
Almost 90% of French citizens view Macron’s terms as failure — poll
The survey was carried out among 1,000 adult French citizens on November 5 and 6
Read more
Russia’s deputy defense minister meets with North Korean defense minister in Pyongyang
Viktor Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation
Read more
Expert calls decision to ban multiple-entry Schengen visas foolish
"By imposing these bans, Europe ends up harming itself and its own economic interests," Konstantin Kalachev noted
Read more
South African president elected interim head of Southern African Development Community
Summit expressed its appreciation to Cyril Ramaphosa "for convening the Extraordinary Summit and accepting to chair the regional body"
Read more
Ukrainians ordered to shoot civilians near Krasnoarmeysk, POW reveals
Dmitry Nevmyvako said that military leaders prohibited Ukrainian troops from communicating with civilians
Read more
Bloomberg reports questionable; it has long become trash bin — Russian MFA
It no longer functions as a reputable media outlet, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Turkey issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu on charges of genocide
The charges are partly based on Israel's actions against the ships of the Sumud flotilla, the Prosecutor General's Office said
Read more
Lebanon releases Gaddafi's son Hannibal from custody — news portal
The Libyan government expressed deep gratitude to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri "for their cooperation in resolving this issue"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Read more
Forums on neocolonialism, neo-Nazism needed to establish peace — Muradov
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation Georgy Muradov said that it was necessary to draw public attention to such phenomena as neo-Nazism and neocolonialism
Read more
Bulgarian parliament overrides presidential veto on bill of Lukoil assets sale
Just 74 parliament members agreed with the presidential veto while the other 125 lawmakers decided to turn it down
Read more
West's false flag plans at ZNPP to have zero impact on special op — Russian senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, not only Ukraine, but also the Western patrons behind it "think in terms of blackmail and are ready to sacrifice civilians on both sides of the border to discredit Russia"
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data
The yuan rate moved downward slightly to 11.32 rubles
Read more
Jolie's detained driver remains at military enlistment office
The man was detained at the entrance to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Nikolayev Region, in the south of the country
Read more
US representatives not to attend G20 summit in South Africa — Trump
Afrikaners "are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," which is why "no U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," the president stressed
Read more
US to lift sanctions on construction of Paks-2 NPP in Hungary per Rosatom’s design — Orban
"Thus, on the part of the Americans, there are no objections against building phase 2 of the nuclear power plant in Paks," the head of government said
Read more
EU took losses from shrinking tourist flow from Russia before banning multiple-entry visas
According to Oleg Nikolayev, these steps taken by the European Commission are not about the economy but purely about politics
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry reports foiling terrorist plot in Moscow Region
According to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the perpetrator initiated correspondence with an unknown person via a messenger app and indicated his willingness to assist Ukrainian security agencies
Read more
Central Bank recognizes Mir payment system compliant with risk management recommendations
The Bank of Russia completed the assessment in due course
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about EC's ban on multiple-entry visas to Russians
Russians already in possession of a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa are not affected
Read more
Russia welcomes new UNESCO head's commitment to depoliticized work
Khaled El-Enani's immediate priorities include solving budget problems that have worsened amid US plans to withdraw from UNESCO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Lukoil could now sell its foreign assets piecemeal, experts say
According to the expert, the simplest scenario for Lukoil would be to sell the assets to its current partners
Read more
Enemy troops surrender in Krasnoarmeysk as commanders abandon them — Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry; the captive Ukrainian troops recounted that the number of the injured in the city had been rising by the day and that providing them with assistance was impossible over the lack of medicines
Read more
Expert explains why Russian submarines with Poseidons outperform entire NATO fleet
Besides the strike potential, the modernization program of the Russian Navy, recognized by Forbes as the largest since the Cold War, is aimed not at simply increasing the number of ships, but at creating multifunctional missile carriers that radically change the balance of power, Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Read more
NATO to pay more attention to its own nuclear potential — Rutte
The alliance's Secretary General said the organization's nuclear deterrence is the perfect guarantee of security
Read more
Trump accuses Pelosi of illegally enriching herself on stock market
On November 6, Nancy Pelosi said she would not be re-elected to the lower house of Congress from her district of San Francisco
Read more
Control of Gaza ceasefire shifts from Israel to US-led coordination center — WP
"The US military-led ‘coordination center’ charged with implementing President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Gaza Strip is replacing Israel as the overseer of humanitarian aid to the enclave, even as multiple people familiar with the center’s first weeks of operations have described it as chaotic and indecisive," the newspaper said
Read more
Russia ready to situational cooperation with the US — foreign ministry
Russia will not reject such cooperation with the United States, Dmitry Birichevsky stressed
Read more
Passengers remain on board of Sea Bridge ferry in Sochi
The vessel departed from Trabzon on Wednesday evening and called at the Sochi roadstead in the morning on Thursday
Read more
Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began
Pete Hegseth added that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by
Read more
Budapest summit blocked by Russia's unwillingness to "stop" at Ukraine, Trump says
Earlier, the US leader said that holding a Russian-American summit continues to be discussed
Read more
US resolves to continue efforts on settling Ukraine conflict — Orban
"The governments of both countries are filled with a resolve to continue creating the necessary conditions to establish peace," the minister said
Read more
Preparations for Russia-US summit in Budapest could take months — Hungarian MFA
Peter Szijjarto expressed Hungary’s eagerness for "preparatory talks between the US and Russia to commence as soon as possible, so that the two presidents can hold a summit"
Read more
US exempts Hungary from sanctions on oil, gas supplies from Russia — Orban
"Hungary will be completely free from sanctions with regard to gas supplies over TurkStream and oil over the Druzhba pipeline," the minister said
Read more
Efforts toward resolving Ukraine conflict stalled amid Kiev’s reluctance — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that there is absolutely no trust between Russia and Ukraine currently
Read more
Test site on Novaya Zemlya ready for resumption of nuclear tests — general
According to the general, if the US begins preparations for nuclear tests at the Nevada test site, Russia will know about it in advance, since "it is impossible to hide the transfer of various equipment there"
Read more
US considering carveout from sanctions for Hungary — Trump
The opportunity of holding the US-Russia summit in Budapest is being discussed, the US leader stressed
Read more
Hungary secures lowest energy prices in Europe — Russian envoy
According to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Viktor Orban is thus protecting Hungary
Read more
Russian experts hails IAEA contribution to agreement on local ceasefire around ZNPP
"Let us hope that the IAEA will not stop and will continue acting as an authoritative international agency overseeing the security of peaceful uses of nuclear energy should," Alexander Uvarov, director of Atominto-ccenter, said
Read more
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Read more
Greek prime minister calls for ban on Russian gas supplies to EU via Turkey
Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece is "the natural entry point for US LNG to replace Russian gas in the region"
Read more
Odessa guerillas disrupt delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces from Romania by rail
According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the guerrillas blew up a section of the Izmail-Odessa railway on October 17
Read more
EU wouldn't dare hold Putin-like Q&A session with public — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, residents of Western Europe do not understand "why they are being robbed, passing their hard-earned tax dollars on to the terrorist Kiev regime
Read more
Russia closely monitoring US actions in nuclear sphere, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova added that the context around the US intentions to carry out nuclear tests should be clarified
Read more
Desertions hit record in Ukrainian army in October — security forces
The main reasons for the flight are forced mobilization and incompetence of the command staff, which practically does not appear on the front line, preferring to sit in dugouts several kilometers off the front line, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies said
Read more
Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass
The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops
Read more
Trump blasts Europe for buying energy from Russia
The US president added that "Hungary is in a different position" because it does not have access to seaports
Read more
Biden says Trump ‘embarrasses’ US
The head of state should work for citizens, not just billionaires and millionaires, the former US president emphasized.
Read more
US lets Hungary buy Russian energy products for one year — Reuters
According to the news agency, the US has made a one-year exemption for Hungary from US sanctions for using Russian oil and gas
Read more
Pilot, technical errors could be behind Dagestan chopper crash — Investigative Committee
Aerotechnical, chemical and other forensic examinations have been appointed to establish the causes of the accident
Read more
Trump expects many countries to join Abraham Accords with Israel
The US leader emphasized that Kazakhstan is the first country of his second term to join the Abraham Accords
Read more
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver posts video after release from recruitment office
Dmitry Pishchikov did not say however whether he will have to serve in the army or not
Read more
Kremlin to announce date of Direct Line with Putin later — spokesman
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin will use artificial intelligence among other tools to collect questions for the Direct Line
Read more
Russian troops liberate Uspenovka community in Zaporozhye Region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Read more
Technicians begin repairing damaged section of ZNPP’s Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line — IAEA
Rafael Grossi also noted that restoring this power line is "vital for nuclear safety" as it will provide the ZNPP with a backup power supply
Read more
US asks Israel to let 150 Hamas fighters trapped in tunnels under Gaza go free — newspaper
According to the newspaper's sources, earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was willing to allow the fighters trapped in the tunnels under the Israeli-controlled part of the Gaza Strip to leave, but Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly opposed the idea
Read more
Nobel-Prize winning scientist Watson, who helped discover structure of DNA, passes away
He was 97 years old
Read more
Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump
"Look what's happened to Ukraine, it's much smaller country and a lot of people are dead," the US President said
Read more
KIev fails to break through Russian defenses near Peschanoye — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko also added that Kiev’s attacks near Peschanoye were aimed at cutting off Russian logistics routes in the area
Read more
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Read more
Elite Ukrainian military units suffer losses in failed bid to withdraw from Krasnoarmeysk
Igor Kimakovsky clarified that some groups were forced to fall back to their previous positions, while others were eliminated by FPV-drone strikes
Read more
Ukrainian defense crumbles in Uspenovka — Russian security
According to the report, fighters from the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army passed through Uspenovka under drone cover on their way to its southwestern outskirts
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Read more
Russia expects Serbia to honor its promises on arms exports — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Serbia had repeatedly assured Russia that its military products would not be sent to Ukraine
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day
Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
EU fears world's reaction to confiscation of frozen Russian assets — Russian diplomat
Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky noted that Russia had been saying for several years that EU sanctions could at some point affect any country
Read more