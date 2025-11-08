Russia’s deputy defense minister meets with North Korean defense minister in Pyongyang

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin has met with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol during a visit to Pyongyang, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During his visit to Pyongyang, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Chief of the Main Military and Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General Viktor Goremykin met with the Minister of Defense of the DPRK, Army General No Kwang-chol," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, "developing bilateral cooperation in organizing military-political work in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Korean People's Army" were discussed.

Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation.

"In turn, the North Korean defense minister stated that the visit of the Russian delegation contributes to further strengthening the combat brotherhood between the armies of North Korea and Russia, and also stimulates cooperation between the military and political authorities of the two countries," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry also said the Russian delegation visited the pre-university Red Flag Mangyongdae Revolutionary School, where soldiers’ children study, and the Kim Il Sung Military University. Goremykin held talks with Deputy head of the Main Political Directorate of the Korean People's Army, Lieutenant General Pak Yong-il.

"Lieutenant General Pak Yong-il noted that the arrival of the Russian delegation is a significant moment in the consistent ideological and political training of all military personnel of the Korean People's Army and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and will contribute to further strengthening and developing cooperation between the military and political bodies of our armies in accordance with the Korean-Russian level of relations in the new era," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that Goremykin and members of the Russian delegation also laid flowers at the Liberation Monument, one of Pyongyang's most significant structures dedicated to the liberation of Korea from Japanese occupation in 1945.