Putin to receive top North Korean diplomat later today

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Kremlin later today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin plans to receive North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who is on a visit to Moscow, at the Kremlin in the middle of the day," he noted, adding that the top North Korean diplomat was currently holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov earlier announced plans to discuss key bilateral issues, the international situation and coordination on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, with his North Korean counterpart.