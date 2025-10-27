Russia, Vietnam work on establishing railway link

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, October 27. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are working on establishing a railway connection through the territories of China and Mongolia to enhance connectivity between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"The idea of establishing railway connection with Vietnam via China and Mongolia is being implemented. All of this serves to strengthen the connectivity between our two nations," Overchuk stated.

He added that work is also underway to improve links between ports in Russia’s Far East and Vietnam to ensure more efficient cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi in the energy sector remains consistent. "This applies both to fossil fuels and to nuclear energy," Overchuk said.

He emphasized that partnership with Vietnam is a priority for Russia, describing the country as "a long-standing friend and a reliable partner.".