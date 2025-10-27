Situation at Belgorod Reservoir stable after Ukrainian strikes — governor

BELGOROD, October 27. /TASS/. The situation at the Belgorod Reservoir is stable after the Ukrainian army’s attacks on its dam, but the risk of new attacks remains, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As for the condition of the Belgorod Reservoir, the situation is stable. However, it is still threatened due to the risk of further attacks," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, officials have gone door-to-door twice in nearby villages. "We urge local residents to take note of the information and recommendations that the local authorities are providing, and stay alert," Gladkov added.