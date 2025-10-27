IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of overnight drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus killed one person and left five people injured in the borderline Bryansk Region. Falling drone debris damaged a non-residential building in the Kaluga Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 47 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 42 over the Kaluga Region, 40 over the Moscow Region (including 34 UAVs heading towards Moscow), 32 over the Tula Region, ten over the Kursk Region, seven over the Oryol Region, four over the Rostov Region, another four over the Voronezh Region, two over the Orenburg Region, two more over the Tambov Region, one over the Belgorod Region, another one over the Lipetsk Region and one more over the Samara Region.

Consequences

- The Ukrainian military launched a drone at a minibus in the village of Pogar in the Bryansk Region, killing the driver and leaving five passengers injured, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

- According to the regional governor, the injured were promptly taken to the hospital.

- A non-residential building was damaged after drones were shot down in the Oryol Region; there were no casualties, Governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram.

- A Ukrainian drone strike damaged five buildings in the Kaluga Region; according to preliminary reports, no one was hurt, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.