One killed, 23 others injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day

BELGOROD, October 27. /TASS/. One was killed and 23 others were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod Region over the past day, the governor of the bordering Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Yesterday was a challenging day across the Belgorod Region as Belgorod, the Belgorod District, the Shebekino District, and the Graivoron District came under multi-hour enemy attacks. One was killed in the Rakitnoye District," the official wrote on Telegram. He offered condolences to the families and friends of the killed person.

According to Gladkov, 23 civilians, including three children, sustained wounds in Ukrainian attacks. Two boys are in severe condition, and they have undergone surgery, the governor added.