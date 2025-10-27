DONETSK, October 27. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries near the settlement of Pervomayskoye acted as a blocking detachment, a grenade launcher from the 64th guards motor rifle brigade of Battlegroup East, with the call sign Amur, told TASS.

"I have heard over the radio we took from the enemy that there was foreign speech - various foreign languages, not just English. Well, I understand that mercenaries are mostly positioned on the second line of defense. Or even the third. My understanding is that they prevent the Ukrainians from retreating. <...> The mercenaries act as their blocking detachment," the serviceman recounted.

According to the fighter, the defense within the settlement itself was held by mobilized Ukrainian soldiers lacking proper training.

Furthermore, Ukrainian drone operators provided active support to the Ukrainian grouping.

On October 24, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Pervomayskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.