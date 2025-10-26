Eighty-two Ukraine drones downed overnight — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 82 Ukrainian drones overnight in Russian regions and above the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea areas, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"During the past night, air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed 82 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the fixed-wing type," the ministry said. Drones were downed in Bryansk, Tula, Krasnodar, Ryazan, Rostov, Moscow, Kursk and Lipetsk Regions and over water areas of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the ministry added.