Russian envoy to continue meetings with Trump administration — source

MIAMI, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev had several meetings with representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump over the past two days, an informed source from the Russian side told TASS.

"The meetings with representatives of President Trump administration took place yesterday, today, and will continue tomorrow," the source said, without giving details of the meetings.

Dmitriev would meet US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and other politicians as part of his visit to the United States, a source told TASS earlier.