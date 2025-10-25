Putin calls signing of UN Convention against Cybercrime ‘a historic event’

HANOI, October 25. /TASS/. The signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime is ‘a historic event’ that has become possible thanks to the support by most countries of the world for the initiative put forward by Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in his greetings to the participants in the signing ceremony.

"Dear ladies and gentlemen! I heartily welcome you on the occasion of the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime. This historic event without any exaggeration has become possible thanks to the support by most countries of the world for the initiative that Russia put forward in 2019 for elaborating a comprehensive international treaty on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal goals," Putin said in a message read out by Russia’s Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan in Hanoi.

Russia is open for very close international cooperation in combating cybercrime, the Russian leader stressed.

"The Convention is called upon to counter one of global challenges of contemporaneity - unlawful actions in the digital sphere. Crimes of this type frequently linked to terrorism and the propaganda of extremist ideology, the illegal trade in drugs and weapons pose a serious threat to the security of individual citizens and whole states. I would like to stress that Russia is open for very close international cooperation in combatting cybercrime," Putin said.