Trump realizes risks of military escalation — Russian presidential envoy

NEW YORK, October 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration realizes that an escalation of military tensions is a global existential threat, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, said.

"What is the greatest existential threat to the world? I think it's just escalation of - you know, when people do not really understand the consequences of some of the military decisions that are being taken and don't take into consideration that some accident can happen, or some attack can trigger a certain kind of response. I think it's just really not prudent," he noted in an interview with American journalist Lara Logan.

When asked if he was talking about possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Dmitriev declined to go into details.

"I think we all need to be aware of the risks that military escalation causes. I'm not a military guy, I am a civilian guy, but I think it's just very easy for people, step by step going somewhere, to understand that they went a long way from where they started, and then they're very close to total annihilation of humanity. So we just need to keep that perspective in mind, and I think the Trump administration is aware and is very balanced, hopefully, in his decisions," the Russian envoy added.