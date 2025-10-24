Calls from Berlin for making FRG army strongest in Europe irresponsible — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Calls from Berlin for making the German army the strongest on the Eurasian continent are irresponsible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants of the opening ceremony of the 8th Global Forum of Young Diplomats.

Lavrov recalled that this year marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II and the Great Patriotic War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN). "The significance of these epochal events for the entire post-war world order cannot be overestimated," he emphasized.

"Our country made a decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany, which had united virtually all of Europe at the time under its swastika-emblazoned banner," Lavrov added. "It's important to remember this today, when Berlin is making irresponsible calls for making the German army the strongest on the continent once again, and when almost all members of the European Union and NATO have once again united in an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on our country by unleashing a war against Russia through the Nazi regime, which was illegally brought to power in a coup in February 2014."

Lavrov emphasized that, for its part, Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the largest Eurasian power, is fully aware of its special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. "We continue to work vigorously to create a more just, multipolar world order, which must be based on the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness, and interrelationship, and must take into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of the modern world, as well as the right of peoples to independently determine their own development models and paths," Lavrov emphasized.

To this end, he added, Russia is combining efforts with its allies and strategic partners, representing the global majority.