Casualties in Krasnogorsk, 111 drones: consequences of overnight attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Five people, including a child, were injured in a drone attack on an apartment building in Krasnogorsk. A fire broke out after the attacks on the Rostov Region, leaving about 1,500 people without electricity. Debris from the drones fell on a residential area in the Krasnodar Region, damaging eight buildings.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the statement, 34 drones were downed over the Rostov Region, 25 over the Bryansk Region, 11 over the Kaluga Region, 10 over the Novgorod Region, seven each over the Belgorod Region and Crimea, five over the Tula Region, four over the Krasnodar Region, two each over the Volgograd and Oryol Regions, and one each over the Lipetsk, Tver, Moscow Regions, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Consequences of drone attack in Krasnogorsk

- Five people, including one child, were injured in a drone attack on an apartment building in Moscow Region’s Krasnogorsk.

- Four of the victims were quickly hospitalized, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported.

- He said the drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor.

- The governor added that the child suffered a minor shin injury and a dislocated knee and was hospitalized.

- The adults were hospitalized with traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and shrapnel wounds.

- All emergency services, Russian Emergencies Ministry employees, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

- District head Dmitry Volkov is also present.

- According to him, the injured child is a boy born in 2017.

- Specialists have inspected the building attacked by the drone, and an operational headquarters has been set up.

- The regional governor and the district head stated that all victims and their families will receive necessary support.

- The house has been cordoned off and traffic from the neaby highway has been blocked, a TASS correspondent reported.

- As a result of the explosion, debris from the building's cladding and glass windows scattered over a distance of about 100 meters.

- There was no fire as a result of the drone hitting a residential building in Krasnogorsk, emergency services told TASS.

- About 70 people were evacuated after the incident, sources told TASS.

Other regions

- The fire that broke out after the drone attacks on the Rostov Region left about 1,500 people in Novoshakhtinsk without electricity, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- The regional head noted that electricity will be restored during daylight hours.

- Drone debris fell on a residential area in the Abinsky district of the Krasnodar Region, damaging eight buildings, the region's operational headquarters said.

- Specialists are currently working at the site.

- No one was injured.