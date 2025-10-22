No dates for Russian-Arab summit yet, though may be held soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. New dates for the postponed Russian-Arab summit have not yet been set, but participants do not intend to postpone the event indefinitely, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We don’t have a clear timeline yet," he said in response to a related question. "However, we assume that we won’t be putting this event on the back burner," he added.

"This is an event involving many, many countries, so we have a lot of intensive diplomatic work ahead of us to align schedules," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

In May, President Vladimir Putin invited all Arab League leaders to the summit, expressing confidence that the Russian-Arab meeting would further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and help ensure peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and North Africa. According to Putin, most Arab leaders accepted the invitation.

The summit was initially planned for early October but was postponed following discussions with Arab leaders and amid the implementation of US peace initiatives in the Middle East. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said Moscow hopes to hold the event in November.