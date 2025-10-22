Russia’s Federation Council denounces agreement with US on plutonium disposal

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/ The Russian Federation Council denounced the intergovernmental agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium no longer used for defense purposes.

The agreement was reached in 2000 and ratified in 2011. It provided for each party to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium declared excess to military programs.

In addition to the agreement itself, all associated protocols are being denounced. These include documents regulating financing and civil liability for damage, as well as agreements on disposing of plutonium covered by the treaty through irradiation in nuclear reactors.

The accompanying documents noted that the agreement and its protocols had already been suspended by a presidential decree and a separate federal law due to US sanctions, the adoption of the US law on support for Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, and the buildup of the US military presence in Eastern European countries.

The suspension was also prompted by Washington’s intention to alter the procedure for plutonium disposal without Russia’s consent. The Russian law stipulated that the plutonium covered by the agreement would remain outside any nuclear programs and that the accord would be resumed only once the United States fulfilled Russia’s conditions, including lifting sanctions and the Ukraine Support Act, compensating Russia for the damages incurred, and reducing military infrastructure in NATO countries that joined the alliance after September 1, 2000.

The documents emphasized that the US side has failed to meet any of these conditions. Moreover, the United States has taken new anti-Russian measures that "fundamentally change the strategic balance existing at the time of the agreement’s signing and create additional threats to strategic stability." In light of this, it is proposed that the agreement and its accompanying protocols be fully denounced.