Russia seeks fundamental resolution to Ukraine conflict, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A resolution to the conflict in Ukraine must be comprehensive and ensure a lasting peace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview.

"We discussed the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely to ensure that the resolution is fundamental, long-term, and guarantees peace," the diplomat emphasized.

"This path, as formulated by our President [Vladimir Putin], Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov], and the entire Russian leadership, has been clearly outlined, and we are fully committed to it," Zakharova added.

"We are following a path that, throughout all these years, has consistently strived for a peaceful settlement," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

She recalled that "this includes the Minsk agreements and the extensive efforts of proposing viable solutions, scenarios, and possibilities."