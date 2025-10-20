Supplies of Russian oil to India continue — Russian deputy foreign minister Rudenko

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Oil supplies from Russia to India continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"Everything continues," he said when asked whether Russian oil supplies to India continue, considering the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump who promised to maintain huge tariffs on India if it did not stop purchasing Russian energy resources.

In October, the Press Trust of India agency, citing analytical agency Kpler, reported that Russian oil imports into India accelerated in the first half of October amid increased demand for hydrocarbons in the South Asian republic.