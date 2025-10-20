Two killed, one injured in Ukrainian attack on agricultural facility in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has attacked an agricultural facility in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, killing two people and leaving another person injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Two civilians were killed after a drone dropped explosive devices on an agricultural facility in the village of Yasnye Zori. A man and a woman were killed on the spot," he wrote on Telegram.

One more civilian was taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2 with mine-blast and shrapnel injuries.