MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. MIA Rossiya Segodnya war correspondent Ivan Zuyev was killed in Zaporozhye Region during a drone assault by the Ukrainian armed forces, while another journalist, Yury Voytkevich, was injured,the agency reported.

TASS has compiled key details about the incident.

About the strike

- On October 16, MIA Rossiya Segodnya announced that war correspondent Ivan Zuyev was killed in Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment.

- War correspondent Yury Voytkevich sustained serious injuries.

- Zuyev died as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack.

Reaction

- The Russian side will conduct a thorough investigation to identify the operator of the Ukrainian drone that carried out the strike on Russian war correspondents in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel.

- He stated that Ukrainian soldiers who attacked Russian war correspondents in Zaporozhye Region will be punished either through military or legal means.

- Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev expressed readiness to provide support to the families of the deceased Ivan Zuyev and wounded war correspondent Yury Voytkevich.

- "Kiev’s terrorist actions kill journalists with the connivance of so-called civilized countries," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

- Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) called on its leadership to condemn the attack on Russian journalists in Zaporozhye Region that resulted in Zuyev’s death, according to a statement published on the mission’s Telegram channel.

- The strike on MIA Rossiya Segodnya journalists is an act of terrorism by the Ukrainian armed forces, Anna Moskalets, head of the Zaporozhye regional branch of the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR), told TASS.

- "Ukraine’s high-profile crimes demonstrate its disregard for international law," State Duma Deputy and retired Major General Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

- By attacking Russian war correspondents in Zaporozhye Region, Kiev sought to conceal the truth in the special military operation zone that deceased journalist Ivan Zuyev and his wounded colleague Yury Voytkevich were trying to convey, Alexander Voloshin, a senator from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.