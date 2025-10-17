Kiev forces shell DPR thrice in past day, civilian wounded

DONETSK, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out three shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, wounding one civilian, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"A total of three Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been wounded."

Three munitions were fired in the reported period. No civilian infrastructure damage was reported.