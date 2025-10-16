Russia, Serbia looking for optimal decision on NIS to overcome US sanctions

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Belgrade are looking for an optimal solution on NIS company to overcome problems artificially created by the US administration, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment posted on the website of the ministry.

The energy industry remains one of key sectors in the interaction between Russia and Serbia, she noted. Privatization of NIS was formalized by the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental agreement concluded in 2008 and Washington has never been related to the deal in any aspect, the diplomat said.

"In the current environment, our Serbian partners and we have to look for an optimal solution to overcome problems artificially created by the US administration," Zakharova said.

"We will do this relying on the agreement of 2008 with compulsory taking interests of Russia and Serbia into account," the diplomat added.