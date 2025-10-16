Moscow foresees attempts to disrupt OPCW visit to Russia — permanent envoy

THE HAGUE, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian government does not rule out that Moscow’s opponents may take measures to prevent experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) coming to visit Russia, Vladimir Tarabrin, Moscow’s Permanent Representative to the body, told TASS.

"We are currently engaged in extensive consultations on our request to send OPCW Technical Secretariat experts to Russia. We cannot rule out that our opponents will do everything possible to prevent such a visit," he said.

Against this backdrop, the diplomat described the process of organizing the visit as a "test of professional competence" for the Technical Secretariat and an indicator of its readiness to respond to any violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention.