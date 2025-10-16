Kremlin confirms ongoing Putin-Trump telephone conversation

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are currently holding a telephone conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to me that a conversation between the Russian and US presidents is taking place right now," Zarubin wrote on his Telegram channel.

This is the eighth conversation between Putin and Trump since the beginning of the year. The last conversation took place nearly two months ago, a few days after the summit in Alaska. According to Axios, the US leader interrupted a meeting with EU representatives and Vladimir Zelensky to talk to the Russian leader.

The Ukrainian settlement remains the central topic of the conversations between the Russian and US presidents. Moscow has expressed the firmness of its goals and put forward a number of peace initiatives, such as the idea of a moratorium on strikes against energy facilities. However, Kiev has not supported these initiatives. Other topics of discussion between the two leaders include normalizing bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East.