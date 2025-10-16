THE HAGUE, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the policies of the collective West, which, in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), continues to impose unilateral sanctions against "undesirable" countries, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), told TASS.

"We, like many other OPCW member states, are concerned that the countries of the collective West continue to impose illegal unilateral restrictions against countries they do not favor, including in terms of their chemical industries. This is a violation of Article XI of the CWC," he stressed.

Tarabrin noted that such actions undermine efforts to implement the convention’s provisions and create obstacles to multilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful chemistry.