MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Given the sophisticated nature of acts of sabotage and terrorism carried out by the Kiev regime, it is evident that Western intelligence agencies are lending them a hand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In a commentary to Izvestia, Peskov suggested that Russia’s foreign partners had "probably heard these important statements" made earlier by Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov concerning London’s role in attempts to derail the Ukrainian settlement process and in fueling anti-Russian hysteria.

"The fact that the Kiev regime continues to carry out terrorist attacks against critical energy infrastructure, coupled with the level of sophistication of these attempts, clearly shows that the Ukrainians could not have done this on their own. Such operations are impossible without the involvement of Western intelligence services, in this case the British. That is obvious," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.