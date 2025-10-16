IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted or shot down 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over Russian regions, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A man in the Belgorod Region was injured in a drone attack on a car. In the Volgograd Region, falling drone debris triggered a fire at a power substation, and a blackout was reported in several localities across the Voronezh Region after a drone attack was thwarted in a neighboring region.

TASS has compiled key details about the effects of the drone attacks.

Scope

- Russian air defense forces intercepted or destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over seven Russian regions, Crimea and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea last night, Russia’s top brass reported.

- According to the Defense Ministry, 12 UAVs were shot down over the Saratov Region, 11 UAVs over the Volgograd Region, eight UAVs over the Rostov Region, six UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, four each over the Bryansk and Voronezh regions, three over the Belgorod Region, and one each over the Kursk Region, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Impact

- A man was wounded in a drone attack on a car in the village of Krasny Oktyabr outside Belgorod, the bordering Russian region's operational headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

- A fire broke out as debris from a drone fell on an electricity substation in the Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- According to him, no houses were damaged, nor were there injuries.

- Several localities in the Voronezh Region were left without electricity after a drone attack was stopped in a neighboring region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel.