Putin submits treaty on strategic partnership with Venezuela for ratification

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a treaty on strategic alliance and cooperation with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for ratification to the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"[I hereby decree] to ratify the treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, signed in the city of Moscow on May 7, 2025," the document, published on the Duma’s electronic database, states.

The treaty strengthens interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, natural resources, transportation and communications, as well as in the sphere of security and combating terrorism and extremism.

The accompanying note explains that, within the framework of the treaty, the two countries will also maintain constant and close political and diplomatic dialogue and enhance the existing and create new "coordination mechanisms along the entire range of the bilateral agenda and pressing international and regional issues of mutual interest." On its part, Venezuela’s parliament ratified the document on September 30, while President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree on it coming into effect on October 7.