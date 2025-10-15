Alaska process not completed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The process launched during the Russia-US summit in Alaska is not over, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with newspaper Kommersant.

"Who knows? It's impossible to predict," he said, when asked if the momentum from the Alaska summit was exhausted. "I repeat, the Alaska process has not been completed. In response to the proposal that was passed to us, we’ve made clear our position that we accept this proposal in essence and propose a specific way to implement it. Now we are waiting for a reaction to our response to their proposal."

The summit at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska, was held in mid-August. Communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limousine of the American president on the way to the main place of negotiations and in a three-on-three format with the participation of assistants and heads of diplomatic departments.