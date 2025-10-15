High-level contacts between Russia, US not in the pipeline — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are not planning high-level contacts at the moment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with newspaper Kommersant.

"Working contacts are conducted through various channels and issues. No high-level contacts are planned yet," he said.

Lavrov said that recently, US President Donald Trump said talking about Tomahawk cruise missiles that "he probably needs to consult Russian President Vladimir Putin on this topic. He and his team know that at any moment we are ready at various levels, including the presidential one, to communicate and discuss specific issues. Of course, taking into account all that we have achieved over the previous period, including the Russian-American summit in Alaska."

On August 15, Putin and Trump met in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.