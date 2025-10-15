MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his team are trying to understand the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict and should be applauded for being open to Moscow’s perspective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Kommersant newspaper in an interview.

"I’ve stated repeatedly that US President Donald Trump and his team are, in fact, the only Westerners who publicly address the root causes of the conflict beyond just using this term, as many people do," the top diplomat noted. According to him, the US administration and Trump personally are trying to "get to the bottom" of the conflict's root causes.

"Pulling Ukraine into NATO is one of them. US President [Donald] Trump has repeatedly said that this was a mistake by [former US leader] Joe Biden and that it must be fixed, as it cannot be allowed to happen. Just as when Trump and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff began to talk about issues related to territory and territorial demarcation, this was also an unprecedented recognition of realities on the part of the West," Lavrov pointed out.

Not territories, but people

At the same time, according to Lavrov, Moscow has already proceeded from the fact that "it is not about territories, but about the people who have lived on these territories for centuries, and who have ended up in a humiliating, discriminated status." "But the US side itself recognizes the fact that these territories should have the status that the people living there want," the foreign minister emphasized.

The top diplomat pointed out that in connection with this, the presidents discussed in Alaska "how to proceed, taking into account these two factors related to the root causes: NATO and the fates of the people on those territories <…> which they now want to give to the Nazis."

According to Lavrov, after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in 2014, "they decided to deprive the Russian people of their homeland." "They <…> declared the residents of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya ‘non-humans’ and ‘creatures.’ Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko (listed as a person involved in extremist activities or terrorism by Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring), as you remember, publicly and proudly threatened that the children of those who oppose the neo-Nazi regime in Donbass would rot in basements, while the children of those who seized power under the slogans of neo-Nazism would go to school," the Russian foreign minister concluded.