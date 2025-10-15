No response to initiative to raise level of Russian, Ukrainian negotiators — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. There has been no response to the initiative to increase the level of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Istanbul talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"Crickets. The possibility of increasing the level of negotiations was also discussed in Alaska. President Donald Trump welcomed the idea. However, we haven’t received any response to the initiative except for this positive reaction," Lavrov said, when asked about the idea to increase the level of negotiators.

According to him, Kiev has also failed to respond to the proposal to set up three working groups as part of the Istanbul process. "Basically, the Ukrainians complained about two things. First, they said that the negotiators lacked the necessary authority, pointing to what they saw as their ‘low’ level, which in fact was not the case. The second problem, in their view, was that due to their lack of authority, the negotiators only handled humanitarian issues such as prisoner swaps, the transfer of bodies, and matters related to children. We responded to that and took their concerns into account, suggesting that first, the parties should significantly increase the level of the delegations’ heads, and also, establish three groups under their control: not only the humanitarian one, which is involved in important work anyway, but also a military and political one," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow was still waiting for Kiev to respond to its proposals aimed at "upgrading" the Istanbul process. "Acting in good faith, we reacted to the Ukrainian negotiators' peculiar criticism. In response, we suggested taking steps that would improve the negotiation process. We are waiting for a reply. We are waiting for a response following the Alaska summit, as well as for a response to our proposals to upgrade the Istanbul process," the minister concluded.